Once renovations at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City schools are completed, most people will enter the building through new, secured entrances.
Architect Jonathan Pettigrew from LHB Inc. of Minneapolis presented preliminary drawings for the new entrances and renovations during the ACGC School Board meeting July 22. He noted that student safety and security had been the No. 1 priority at both the elementary and middle/high school campuses when the school board asked for — and received — public support for a $16 million bond referendum last November.
The new main doors will be more visible to school front office staff and include security cameras and communications in addition to remote door lock equipment. People may exit the schools through other doors, but those does will not allow entrance from the outside, except at certain times of the day or for special events.
A second priority was replacing and renovating the district’s aging mechanical systems within the buildings — particularly at the elementary building in Atwater, where approximately two-thirds of the money will be spent. The new systems are designed to more efficiently heat, light and cool the buildings and should reduce future maintenance and operating costs.
Another priority at the elementary school was providing for expansion of pre-kindergarten classes and creating flexible space to allow for future growth. An elevator will be installed to make the second floor in Atwater more accessible. Classrooms and administrative offices will be remodeled to better accommodate current and future needs.
In both buildings, work will be done to maintain and protect the existing building from deterioration by doing things like replacing crumbling stucco with metal sheathing. The end result should be buildings that are not only more efficient, but more aesthetically pleasing and conducive to a learning environment, Pettigrew noted in his report.
Preliminary floor plans were part of Pettigrew’s presentation, and those are being fine-tuned in the process of preparing full construction documents. He anticipates that these drawings will be completed in September, when bids will be sought to do the work. It is hoped that the process will allow the school board to select a contractor by the end of October, so that work on the project can be completed during the 2020 construction season. The early work will be phased so that school programming may continue during the construction project. Some staff will operate in temporary settings.
Preliminary drawings and information may be viewed at the district office.