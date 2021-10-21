Richard Provost and Ethan Caron were named Litchfield High School Students of the Week for Oct. 25-29.
Provost, a junior, was nominated by Anita Boesen, who praised his "positive attitude and willingness to help others" each day in class.
"He is organized and is a hard work," Boesen said. "He demonstrates a desire to learn and advocate for himself."
Provost participates in choir at LHS, and he works after school at McDonald's. He also enjoys singing, playing guitar, writing music, and playing basketball. He also has an interest in teaching.
He is the son of Peggy and Jerry Robbins of Kingston.
Caron, a junior, was nominated by industrial technology teacher John Spanos, who said, "His work ethic in class has been exemplary, along with his ability to lead by example. Ethan is the first student to volunteer for more difficult tasks along the way and is eager to learn. his work is first class, paying attention to detail and quality while keeping pace as we move forward."
Caron is a member of the construction technology class in which students are building a three-bedroom, two and half bath house that will be auctioned off in the spring. "He has shown a genuine interest in the project, paying close attention to each phase of construction," Spanos said.
Outside of the classroom, Caron participates in FFA, trap shooting, and track and field. He also enjoys farming, playing with animals, hanging out with friends and spending time with his family.
His parents are Stephanie and Dennis Caron of Litchfield.