Meeker County's Rabbit Junior team took fourth place in the regional 4-H Project Bowl.
Project Bowl challenges teams of three to six youth to test their knowledge on a variety of topics including dairy, dog, general livestock, horse, llama/alpaca, poultry, and rabbit. Meeker County 4-H had one team compete at the Redwood Falls Regional Project Bowl contest on March 19.
Team members included: Alexis Blunt, Forest City Livewires; Hadley Huhn, Litchfield Satellites; and Kalle Cervin, Litchfield Satellites. The team is coached by Laura Shoutz.
For more information on how to become involved in Project Bowl or 4-H, call the Meeker County Extension Office at 320-693-5275, e-mail ctmartin@umn.edu or visit our website at www.extension.umn.edu/county/meeker.