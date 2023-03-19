Litchfield High School choirs showed off their award-winning vocal talent during their annual contest concert last week.
The Bel Canto Choir performed four songs, while the Dragonaires also performed four song during the March 14 concert at Bernie Aaker Auditorium.
Each year, director Joel Green highlights the work of his students who participate in the regional choir competition. This year, LHS had 38 students sing solos and duets at the State/Section Region 5A competition Feb. 13 at New London-Spicer High School. Of those, 24 received four-star ratings — the highest rank — and scored "superior" at the section/state level.
Litchfield's top individual at region contest was sophomore Hailey Vines who earned Best of Site. She performed her competition piece, "Rejoice Greatly, O Daughter of Zion" by Handel, during last week's concert.
Additionally, Bel Canto Choir performed two competition pieces — "Famine Song" and "Honor and Glory" — during the concert. Raigan Mller, Abigail Thoma and Kyla Madigan both had solo pieces during "Famine Song."
Dragonaires also performed a competition piece, "Waternight," during their portion of last week's concert. In in addition, they also performed "Dirait-on" and "Daniel, Daniel Servant of the Lord." The Dragonaires closed the concert with "Jabberwocky," with several members playing percussion instruments during the song from "Alice in Wonderland Through the Looking Glass."