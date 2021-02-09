To all the workers that worked at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic Feb. 4 and 5 at Cornerstone Church:
I have never see anything so well-organized in my life, and I'm pushing 92.
Everyone had a job, and they all knew what they were doing. You were instructed and helped from room to room. No waiting or standing in line. Everyone was very pleasant.
The nurse that gave me the shot, I didn't even feel it. Great job.
Those gentlemen in the parking lot, right there to open the door when I parked the car, and to escort me into the church. When I was done, they were right there to escort me back to my car. What gentlemen!
Thank you all very much for all your hard work. Thank you Cornerstone, for sharing your church. Great place. We'll get through this together.
Gladys M. Johnson,
Litchfield