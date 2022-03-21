Summer vacation won’t end until after Labor Day for Litchfield Public Schools students this year.
The School Board on March 14 approved the district’s 2022-2023 academic calendar, which has students returning to class on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the day after Labor Day.
A previous version of the calendar, which Superintendent Beckie Simenson brought forth at the board’s Feb. 14 meeting, proposed a return to school on Aug. 29, the Monday before Labor Day.
However, a few board members spoke against the pre-Labor Day start, including Michelle Falling, who said that without a “business reason” for the earlier start, she had “mixed feelings.”
In fact, the early return presented other challenges, not the least of which was a question about whether the district’s three school buildings – all of which will have some degree of ongoing construction this summer – would be ready for students to return a week before Labor Day.
When the original calendar came up for a vote at the board’s Feb. 28 meeting, it was rejected on 5-0 vote, with Falling absent. Prior to the vote, Litchfield Education Association co-president Joel Green said teachers supported returning to the classroom before Labor Day, because it allowed an earlier start to learning after a long summer off.
Board member Greg Mathews, a former teacher at Litchfield High School, said he disagreed with his former colleagues. Chief among his concerns, he said, were the students who participate in 4-H and FFA programs and often spend the week before Labor Day at the Minnesota State Fair.
After additional discussion, Green pushing the start date back by week should not be much of a problem, likely just moving back the last day of the academic year by a day or two.
And that was what the calendar approved last week did, moving the last day of the 2022-20223 to June 2.
Other dates on the calendar include:
- Christmas vacation beginning Friday, Dec. 23, and running through Monday, Jan. 2;
- Spring break from Monday, March 27, through Friday, March 31;
- No school Thursday and Friday, Oct. 20-21, for “MEA break”;
The calendar includes 182.5 school days, with 16 hours of conference/back to school time, and 174 student days.