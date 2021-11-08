Samantha Turck and Brady Cannon have been chosen Students of the Week for Nov. 8-12 by Litchfield High School staff.
Turck, a freshman, was nominated by business teacher Justin Wittrock for being “a polite, hardworking and respectful student.”
“Sam answers questions during class with well-thought answers and completes here assignments with tremendous accuracy,” Wittrock added. “She demonstrates great leadership skills while working in groups during class.”
The daughter of Jean and Jesse Turck of Litchfield, she participates in volleyball and band. Additional hobbies and interests include reading, painting and helping out on the farm.
English teacher Candace Boerema nominated Cannon, a senior, who is taking two University of Minnesota English course “and is excelling in both of them.”
“Brady’s work ethic, balancing school and two jobs, is remarkable,” Boerema said. “He does not complain and manages his time well.”
Cannon asks good questions about assignments and participates in class discussions, and “all students benefit from his leadership,” Boerema said. “Brady loves math, but he is excelling in two rigorous English courses right now. His attention to detail, work ethic, and positive attitude help him to be successful in all he does.”
Cannon is a member of the LHS marching band, concert band and jazz band, while also a member of the tennis team in spring. Additionally, he said he enjoys weightlifting, playing video games and hanging out with friends and family.
He is the son of Daniel Cannon and Kathy Bapp, both of Litchfield.