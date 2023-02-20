Savannah Kuhnau and Hunter Johnson have been selected as Students of the Week for Feb. 20-24 at Litchfield High School.
Kuhnah was nominated by social studies teacher Adam Hayes for her “great academic performance and achievement.”
Updated: February 20, 2023 @ 6:45 pm
“She has always earned top grades for her work,” Hayes said, adding that Kuhnau “always contributes when called upon to do so; I can count on her.”
Among her hobbies and interests, Kuhnau listed babysitting for family and friends, reading, writing and camping. She said she also likes to shop with her sisters. Kuhnau also said she enjoys attending high school events such as powder puff football and boys volleyball.
She is the daughter of Louie and Jackie Riehle, and PeeWee Kuhnau and Rebecca Schumacher all of Litchfield.
Johnson was nominated by U.S. government and economics teacher Angela Kuehl, who highlighted his good work ethic and contributions to class discussion.
“Hunter is polite to his peers and has a positive attitude,” Kuehl wrote in her nomination. “Hunter demonstrates that he takes ownership in his learning as he is always on time for class and ready to learn.”
Johnson said he enjoys metals-welding class at LHS. Outside of school, his interests include tennis, welding and fishing.
He is the son of Keith Schulte and Brandy Stephens-Schulte of Forest City.