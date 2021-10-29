Kiara Scharafanow and Ysenia Ramirez have been named Students of the Week for Nov. 1-5 at Litchfield High School.
Scharafanow, a junior, was nominated by physical education and health teacher Jon Johnson, who credited her “fantastic attitude,” “extra effort,” and “positive daily mindset.” Johnson also said that Scharafanow has made progress over time.
Scharafanow, the daughter of Bridget Scharafanow of Darwin, is a member of the Spitfire Unified Special Olympics team. Her hobbies and interests include spending time with family, video games, playing sports and playing cards and board games.
World language teacher Mark Mavencamp nominated Ramirez, he wrote, because she “is a valuable resource in the classroom. She willingly helps other students with questions.
“Yesenia continuously shares her family’s heritage and lived experiences with classmates,” Mavencamp added. “Yesenia bring a vibrant personality to class (and) strives to improve her Spanish speaking and writing skills. In these ways, she demonstrates the characteristics of a passionate language learner.”
Ramirez participates on the dance team and also is a member of the Spanish Club. Outside of school, she enjoys hanging out with cousins and baking with her nieces.
She is the daughter of Margarita and Javier Ramirez of Litchfield.