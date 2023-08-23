A seemingly routine discussion of new student handbooks and policies turned into a debate about implementation of school safety drills during last week’s Litchfield School Board meeting.
District building administrators — Lake Ripley Principal Chris Olson, middle school Principal Chelsea Brown and high school Principal Jason Michels — gave a brief explanation of their preparations for the new school year, including development of a districtwide handbook, which will replace the previous building-specific handbooks. The handbooks implement some of the approximately 250 changes in state education policy that came out of this year’s legislative session.
Among the changes is a law requiring five “crisis drills” every school year, aimed at preparing schools for intruders in a building, a response to the many school shootings across the country.
The principals said their understanding of the law is that the five crisis drills did not have to include students, but that they planned to have the school resource officer make twice-annual presentations to students about “what happens if there’s an intruder in the building,” Brown said.
Board member Greg Mathews questioned whether that approach met either the intent or letter of the law.
“There seems to be a difference of opinion about … legislative intent,” Mathews said. State Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Acton Township, indicated legislators intended for students to participate in the crisis drills, he said.
Mathews asked that Urdahl be invited to the next board meeting to discuss the legislation with the board and administrators.
Litchfield administrators developed their approach, Brown said, after participating with more than 500 other administrators from around the state in a Minnesota School Board Association webinar.
“We all heard it, (the) MSBA attorney strongly advises not to do drills with kids,” Brown said.
Board member Darrin Anderson joined Mathews in questioning that approach, also invoking Urdahl, who was the original author of the crisis drill legislation.
“He shared the statute with me … I can share the statute, what Urdahl told me directly, but I’m in agreeance, you guys have got to talk to him and get this cleared up,” Anderson said. “Because I think there’s just a vast miscommunication on what’s being presented and what the Legislature wants to see.”
Brown said she thought some of the confusion likely comes from the variety of crisis and lockdown drills, simulations and other trainings. Michels agreed, but said that he understood that in the “new language” of active shooter drills, a “district has the choice of whether they want to include students” in the drills.
Board member Julie Pennertz said she wasn’t certain of the legislative intent, but she was most concerned with how crisis drills might impact students’ mental health.
“I want to have an understanding of the mental health effects that it could possibly have, especially on the younger children,” Pennertz said. “Depending upon the extent to which Dean is intending or whatnot, I think that it may look good on paper, it may sound like a great way to do it. But where is the statistics to back it up and show this is not going to have effects on the mental health of our students?”
That concern was addressed during hearings on the legislation at the Capitol this year, where Urdahl sought “expert opinion … they did their homework and they do their research, and they are convinced that the good of student participation outweighs the risk,” Mathews said. “But I’m not going to explain that, because that’s Dean’s bailiwick, and he could certainly do that, if he’s here to represent that point of view. “
Mathews said he knew administrators had the welfare of students in mind as they developed policies, “that’s never in question. But if they cannot agree on what is required, or what we should do, then at that point, let’s have this discussion at a board meeting, so that we are informed of both points of view.”
“Whether it’s our principals association or it’s MSBA, what they’re recommending to us is a different approach than what I think, I believe, Dean in his original intent is advocating for,” Michels said. “And so that’s where we have to find that out.”
Board Chairman Alex Carlson said the board and administration have “a hard balance to strike,” given that many families in the district “would feel very strongly that educationally ad socially, emotionally, ‘I don’t want my kids involved in that (drill). Please help them learn all the things that they need to learn in school, but don’t put them through that drill.”
Mathews, however, continued to push for a meeting with Urdahl to make sure the district was doing what it needed to do to comply with the letter of the law as it pertained to student safety.
“You do understand that we do have things like tornado drills and whatnot,” Mathews said. “We are exposing them to the unpleasant. “
Carlson said he would meet with Superintendent Beckie Simenson, who would “roundtable with the administrators” to determine next steps.