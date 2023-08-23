Wagner Education Building
Staff photo by Sarv Mithaqiyan

A seemingly routine discussion of new student handbooks and policies turned into a debate about implementation of school safety drills during last week’s Litchfield School Board meeting.

District building administrators — Lake Ripley Principal Chris Olson, middle school Principal Chelsea Brown and high school Principal Jason Michels — gave a brief explanation of their preparations for the new school year, including development of a districtwide handbook, which will replace the previous building-specific handbooks. The handbooks implement some of the approximately 250 changes in state education policy that came out of this year’s legislative session.

