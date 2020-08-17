Litchfield School Board members have entered the great mask debate.
Members spent several minutes during their Aug. 10 meeting in sometimes heated discussion of a mask policy proposed by the Minnesota School Boards Association as a safety measure against spread of the coronavirus.
In the end, the board voted 5-1 to table adoption of a policy until its next meeting, which is scheduled for Aug. 24.
Mask-wearing is “probably one of the biggest stopgaps we have in our children coming back to school,” Superintendent Beckie Simenson told the board. “We do know that wearing a mask is the best way to not only help someone else, but also help yourself.”
Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order in July that requires masks be worn in all indoor businesses and public spaces. And the state education department requires that face coverings be part of all districts’ return-to-school plans.
Board members Chase Groskreutz and Dave Huhner questioned the need for a district policy, however, with part of the argument being precisely because there already was a state mandate for face coverings.
“I always chuckle … we have to vote on a policy which is supposedly law,” Huhner said.
“We don’t need to adopt any of this,” Groskreutz said. “Because what you’re saying is the governor already mandated this.”
Huhner listed several reasons he questioned a face-covering policy, including that such a policy would offend parents and that he didn’t think there was enough evidence that masks offer certain protection against the spread.
“Mask or no mask, your kid should not be in a room with 20 other kids all day,” Huhner added. “Because they’re going to breathe (other children’s) air.”
Simenson admitted that administrators have heard for “40 or 50” people who have said they won’t send their children to school because of the face mask requirement. She added, however, that those encounters have allowed further opportunity to address parents’ concerns and to discuss other options, such as distance learning, for those who do not want to abide by the face covering protocol.
“The pushback is going to be, ‘you can’t tell me what my kids is going to do,’” Simenson said. “It is going to be a protocol of ours. We do not have a choice. I want our kids safe and I want our staff safe.”
Business Manager Jesse Johnson joined the discussion, too, backing Simenson’s statements.
“From my perspective, our governor has issued a mandate and it’s something we’re required to follow,” Johnson said. “I would encourage the board to focus more on the enforcement and not so much on the mandate.”
Groskreutz challenged, “Is a mandate a law?”
“The governor has control over funding, so I don’t want to test that,” Johnson replied.
Board member Julie Pennertz said she didn’t think choosing a side in the mask-wearing debate should be the focus, because it was obvious the board would not reach a consensus.
“The purpose (of a board-approved policy) is to support our school staff and administration with any situation that might arise by having it specifically as part of our school policy,” Pennertz said.
Board Chairman Darrin Anderson said he thought adopting a policy needed more time.
“I want to make sure we are clear … because this will have a ripple effect,” he said. “It’s something I don’t take lightly. I’m hoping we can take a longer look at it, have everything in place, in order. Once it’s a policy, we’re going to have to come back and remove that policy at a later date. We want to make sure we look down the road.”