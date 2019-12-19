Board approves 2020 levy
At its last meeting of 2019, the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board set its levy payable in 2020 at $3,007,075.31, which is a 3.91 percent overall increase from this year’s levy.
The increase was prompted by facility maintenance taking place at the district’s schools. Debt service for the maintenance is up 14.69 percent.
The general fund levy, which fuels the district’s operating expenses, is $56,000 less in this year’s general levy. (The general fund includes teacher and other salaries, benefits and supplies. Its budget includes a teaching contract increase of 1.5 percent for 2019-2020, and 1.75 percent in 2020-2021, negotiated by the board with its teachers’ union in November.)
The district’s community services levy, which partially funds its child care and community education services, also declined slightly.
The levy was adopted unanimously following discussion and a public hearing. It is basically the same as the proposed levy adopted by the board in September.
The local property tax levy contributes 18.38 percent of the district’s total operating expenses of approximately $13 million. Business Manager Kathryn Haase noted that revenues from the state of Minnesota supply more than 79 percent of ACGC’s costs to educate its 850 students in grades K-12.
The school board is responsible for only a portion of local property taxes, with the balance going to other entities, including counties, cities and townships.
Jr/Sr High project awarded
Prior to adopting the levy at its Dec. 16 meeting, the board approved a $6 million construction contract with W. Gohman Construction of St. Joseph for renovations at the Junior-Senior High campus in Grove City. Gohman’s was one of three bids received for the project.
Although all of the bids exceeded the district’s original budget for the Jr.-Sr. High renovations by about $430,000, the board intends to lower the overall cost by exchanging the exterior paneling for comparable, but less expensive paneling, and other potential “value engineering” as the project proceeds. Construction consultant Colin Rehbein of ICS told the board that he anticipates saving approximately $650,000 by using the alternative paneling. He expects that a few other substitutions at the elementary school project in Atwater, currently underway, may also help the overall bottom line for the two projects. To stay within its budget, the board will also delay a couple of alternate proposals for roof replacement and some parking lot work. If the savings materialize, and when additional maintenance money comes in from the state, those alternates may be added at a later date.
Groundbreaking for the elementary project took place Dec. 3. Some interior work at the Grove City facility may begin soon. The bulk of the work at both facilities will be done during the spring and summer of 2020.
WC/SW Cooperative news
Supt. Nels Onstad updated the board on renovation progress at the Cosmos Learning Center, which is owned by the district, but leased and operated by the West Central/Southwest Service Cooperative. That facility hosts special education services for schools and students across the region.
Onstad congratulated ACGC School Board Chair Mike Hendrickson on his recent election to the WC/SW Co-op governing board. Hendrickson begins those duties in January.
Four-day week under review
The board is conducting public meetings about whether the district should apply for state permission to operate four-day school weeks for the next three years. To date, most comments received are supportive of the four-day option.
Although originally implemented as a cost savings measure for ACGC (and a few other rural districts that have broad geographic boundaries and long school bus routes,) the four-day week has become popular with district families. It has not resulted in negative academic achievement. Student attendance on the days school is in session has improved. No learning hours are lost, as the student day is slightly longer when school is in session. Teachers often have in-service training or prep time on the Mondays students are not present, The Mondays have also been used to make up “snow days.”
The primary inconvenience appears to be for varsity sports participants who have to arrange their own transportation for Monday practices.
Onstad noted that some students might benefit from a fifth day of free lunch and a safe, warm environment.
Although some bus routes are extremely long for some students in outlying areas, no reasonable options could make them shorter, board members concluded. Reducing total transportation hours (and costs) per week was the most pressing driver of the district choosing a four-day week in the first place.
Other business
- In personnel matters, the board approved a substitute teaching contract with Alexandra Klinger and maternity leave for Amanda Kochmann.
- A closed session was conducted to evaluate the superintendent, after which a contract was approved. His 2020-2021 compensation was set at $127,440, plus family health care and other benefits.
- The ACGC Booster Club raised $10,560 on its Falcon Feed fundraiser for the school. Atwater Threshing Days donated $200 to FFA.
- The board unanimously passed a resolution supporting local control of school operations. This resolution is being supported by the Minnesota School Boards Association to discourage state legislators from passing bills that would mandate more policy changes or expense on local districts.
— Amy Wilde,
for the Independent Review