Cosmos facility transfer stalls
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board members learned during their March 22 meeting that efforts to transfer the district's Cosmos property to the Southwest/West Central Service Cooperative have stalled. A major hurdle appears to be state requirements that public property be transferred “at full market value,” yet it is not clear what that should be, especially since the cooperative has already invested millions of dollars into upgrading the district’s building to fit its unique needs.
Superintendent Nels Onstad explained that, although the district would like to be free of future maintenance liability, the legal complications could result in returning to or extending a lease agreement with SW/WC.
Options are still being reviewed and local representatives Urdahl and Baker are trying to help resolve the issue, he said.
2021-2022 calendar draft adopted
The board adopted a first draft of the 2021-2022 calendar. It calls for classes to begin on Sept. 7, 2021, and end on May 27, 2022, with graduation that evening. Winter break would be Dec. 24-Jan. 4. Spring break would be April 15-18.
ACGC’s four-student-day week would continue, mostly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with teachers expected to have their preparation and/or training days on Mondays. (There are a few exceptions to this regimen around holidays.)
Details related to proposed snow-day and/or distance learning days and teacher workshops will be filled in later, Onstad noted.
High school course guide approved
A high school course guide for the 2021-22 year was approved. It was noted that some elective and advanced placement classes are offered every-other-year rather than annually, to allow greater variety in course selection.
With students having participated in on-line learning this past year, some may have interest in doing more virtual studies in the future. College NOW courses from Southwest Minnesota State University and other online college options are offered, along with post secondary options and articulated college credit at Ridgewater College. Participants must meet a certain level of academic achievement and/or test scores to enroll.
Several college credit and high school credit recovery options are available to students in-house at ACGC. Others require travel to nearby communities and/or extensive independent time on line. The guide notes that transportation reimbursement is available for low-income families.
Personnel matters
The board approved a list of spring and some fall coaching assignments. As additional students sign up, there might be a couple more assistant coaches added, Onstad noted.
- A custodial contract with Kevin Drange was approved.
- A probationary teaching contract with Collin Spooner was not renewed.
Other business
Long-range planning focus groups are beginning to meet, Onstad reported. District residents are encouraged to access the district website to participate in a survey.
Onstad announced that he has been drawn for jury duty and may need to be absent several days if called up and seated.
Board Clerk Jeanna Lilleberg presented a legislative update. Two major educational proposals are being considered this spring. One is whether or not there should be a required high school civics curriculum and/or test. The other proposal is whether operating levies could be renewed by local districts without going back to the voters for additional approval.
— Amy Wilde, for the Independent Review