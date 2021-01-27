Construction near completion
ACGC’s Owner’s Representative Collin Rehbein of the ICS firm told the board about progress in wrapping up construction at the elementary school in Atwater and the remodeling work in Grove City. Basically everything is done, except some exterior work and spring landscaping at the high school.
The new heating and cooling systems in both buildings will be monitored and balanced throughout the rest of the school year. Rehbein said that there had been several delays (some COVID-related), and that final payments are being withheld from a couple of contractors pending satisfactory completion. There are warrantees in effect for much of the work.
Cosmos building ownership in transition
Transfer of ownership of the Cosmos school building is in process, but still not finalized. It appears that special legislation is needed to complete the transfer. Superintendent Nels Onstad said he is working with Rep. Urdahl to get that done.
Special ed teacher to retire
In personnel matters, the board received notice of the upcoming retirement of special education teacher Patricia Nordine. The board is starting to review its budget and staffing levels in preparation for the 2021-2022 school year.
— Amy Wilde, for the Independent Review