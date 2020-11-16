Board approves $7.2 million in construction
Litchfield School Board approved $7.2 million in bids for the Lake Ripley Elementary School remodeling projection during its meeting Nov. 9.
Project manager Ekalath Sophaphanh of ICS consultants of Minneapolis said nearly 30 bids were received in for five areas of work.
Construction Results Corp. of Plymouth won the general construction bid at $1,698,740. Roofing contract when to Jackson & Associates of White Bear Lake with a bid of $1,430,000.
The casework contract went to TMI Systems of Dickinson, N.D., with a bid of $338,766. Mechanical and fire suppression work went to Weidner Plumbing & Heating of St. Cloud with a bid of $3,185,000. The electrical work scope contract went to E2 Electrical Services of Hutchinson with a $636,000 bid.
Student transportation agreement approved
The board approved, on a 4-0 vote, a student activity transportation waiver.
The waiver is, in part, a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as some parents do not want their children riding a team bus to and from games or practices. The waiver, when signed by a parent, releases the school district from judgments for injuries and property damage.
Board members agreed the waiver could be used in other circumstance beyond athletics, though there was some concern that students traveling outside of team buses was not idea.
“I don’t think I’d support this if it was’t for COVID,” board member Greg Mathews said.
Board members Dave Huhner and Chase Grosekreutz abstained from the vote.
Armory lease approved
Board members approved a lease that allows use of the National Guard Armory for the gymnastic team practices and meets. The lease calls for rent of $2,500 for the season, or 98 days, and includes use of classroom, locker rooms and restroom areas
Library closed Saturday for cleaning
The Litchfield Public Library will be closed Saturday, Nov. 21, for carpet cleaning. No appointments or curbside service will be available that day.