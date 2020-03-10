COVID-19 creates discussion
Superintendent Beckie Simenson told the Litchfield School Board Monday that she met with school administrators about the impacts COVID-19 will have on the German American Partnership Program through which this summer 13 Litchfield High School students plan to travel and study in Germany for three weeks.
“A note was sent home to parents to tell them that if they chose not to let their son or daughter attend, that's fine,” Simenson said.
Board member Greg Mathews recommended that every teacher spend a few minutes every week going through proper hygiene and other sanitary practices with their students to prevent the spread of viruses like COVID-19.
Simenson requests more special education teachers
As the number of students with special needs is increasing at Lake Ripley Elementary School and Litchfield Middle School, Simenson asked the School Board to consider adding two special education teachers for next school year.
“One (special education) teacher would cost us $32,000,” Simenson said. “I am looking at reducing the number of paraprofessionals that we have. … But there's only so many paraprofessionals that we can reduce to make it as cost-neutral as possible.”
New reading curriculum approved
Teachers have tested the Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, “Into Reading K – 5” reading series this school year. Principals Chelsea Brown and Chris Olson worked closely with teachers and identified strengths in the new reading curriculum and proposed to the Litchfield School Board to move forward with a 6-year subscription.
The School Board approved the Houghton Mifflin Harcourt reading series. The 6-year subscription will cost the district $44,300, which will come from operating capital fund of $151,264.
Board reviews policies
During a review of policies the board pulled four which need further clarification and modification.
The language of the 418 Drug-Free Workplace/Drug-Free School policy raised some concerns among the members. David Huhner explained that he thinks the policy allows students to bring medical cannabis to school without a physician’s prescription.
Parts of the 418 Drug-Free Workplace/Drug-Free School policy include:
The purpose of this policy is to maintain a safe and healthful environment for employees and students by prohibiting the use of alcohol, toxic substances, medical cannabis, and controlled substances without a physician’s prescription.
A violation of this policy does not occur when a person brings onto a school location, for such person’s own use, a controlled substance, except medical cannabis, which has a currently accepted medical use in treatment in the United States and the person has a physician’s prescription for the substance. The person shall comply with the relevant procedures of this policy.
The School Board will consult the Minnesota School Board Association about the language.
The Board also reviewed the 416 Drug and Alcohol Testing Policy. Huhner asked if school bus drivers are following drug and alcohol testing policy to which Business Manager Jesse Johnson said he will investigate.
The School Board’s final review was 425 Staff Development policy. The board will look at the process of an advisory board and how it is developed.
The School Board will review the policies at its next meeting Monday, March 30.
