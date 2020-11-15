ACGC Middle/High School recently announced its Students of the Month for November. Students honored were:

front, from left Mason Studemann, Elizabeth Thyen; back, Takoda Mucciacciaro and Macy Saue.
 
Top photo: front row, from left, Allie Simon, Ciara Siegfried, Davian Mucciacciaro, Nadia Behrends; middle, Seth Carlson, Michelle Hebrink; back, Braxton Kragenbring, Nellie Laidlaw, Raenah Kaisner; not pictured, Jaciel Cardenas, Erin Roemeling and Caleb Ruter.

