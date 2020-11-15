ACGC Middle/High School recently announced its Students of the Month for November. Students honored were:
ACGC STUDENTS OF THE MONTH
front, from left Mason Studemann, Elizabeth Thyen; back, Takoda Mucciacciaro and Macy Saue.
Top photo: front row, from left, Allie Simon, Ciara Siegfried, Davian Mucciacciaro, Nadia Behrends; middle, Seth Carlson, Michelle Hebrink; back, Braxton Kragenbring, Nellie Laidlaw, Raenah Kaisner; not pictured, Jaciel Cardenas, Erin Roemeling and Caleb Ruter.
Brent Schacherer
Brent Schacherer is general manager of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Rising COVID-19 rates mean Litchfield Schools will transition to distance learning
- Carlson, Falling excited to join Litchfield School Board
- Dragons power past New London-Spicer, earn top playoff seed
- Litchfield man arrested after vehicle, foot pursuit
- Four-hour standoff in rural Forest City ends with man's surrender
- A busy day at the polls
- 2020 ELECTION RESULTS
- Former teacher ready to become student of city government
- LHS names Students of the Week
- New COVID-19 restrictions include bars, restaurants