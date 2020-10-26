The Kingston Legion Auxiliary chose Caitlyn Atkinson as their Girls State representative. Because of COVID-19, the Girls State conference was canceled, so auxiliary awarded Atkinson a $300 scholarship.
Atkinson receives Legion Auxiliary scholarship
Brent Schacherer
Brent Schacherer is general manager of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- LHS students find normalcy on the stage
- One killed, another critically injured in construction accident
- School Board continues learning model debate
- Legislature passes bonding bill with $5 million for Litchfield wellness center
- 50 years ago: Park commission purchases land for park on Koronis
- Litchfield claims fourth straight section tennis title
- PAID LETTER: Greg Gilbertson 'selfless, hardworking' and a good dad
- COLUMN: Finding a magical place 'Up North'
- Berube, Jensrud named Students of the Week
- LHS STUDENTS OF THE WEEK: Anna Stilwell and Will Vines