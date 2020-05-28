Two Litchfield High School juniors were chosen as Boys and Girls State representatives by the Nelsan Horton Post 104 American Legion.
Laura Beach, the daughter of Chris and Jane Beach, was named Girls State representative. She is a member of the LHS band and plans to attend North Dakota State University after graduation.
Jacob Huhn, son of Ashley and Tracy Huhn, was named Boys State representative. He is involved with the LHS FFA and also is a member of the swim team. He is interested in post-high school education, as well as farming.
Boys and Girls State is an American Legion and Legion Auxiliary program that immerses participants in local and state government activities. Student participants traditionally spend a week in the program, selecting their own officials in accordance with regular election procedures. They organize and operate their own city, county and state governments. Bills are introduced and debated in the legislature, justice administered by their law enforcement agencies and courts. Participants learn by experiencing and participating.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state guidelines the 2020 version of Girls State and Boys State were canceled. However, both Beach and Huhn will receive $250 scholarships from Post 104 to continue their education post high school.