Aidan Berube and Gavin Jensrud have been named Students of the Week for Oct. 26-30 at Litchfield High School.
Berube, a sophomore, was nominated by Jason Louwagie in the Science Department, who highlighted his "awesome academic performance in biology."
"Aidan has a strong desire to understand topics in depth," Louwagie wrote. "(He) shows great work ethic in biology (and a) desire to do well in school."
Berbue's school activities include theater, swimming and baseball. Outside of school, he enjoys puzzles and reading.
He is the son of Joe and Amy Berube of Litchfield.
Jensrud, a sophomore, was nominated by Amber Schindeldecker, who wrote "Gavin is a hard-working student who begins his work right away! Gavin asks questions when he needs something clarified or re-taught to him."
He also gets along well with peers and enjoyable to work with, Schindeldecker wrote, adding that "Gavin voices his concerns to make the changes he wishes to see in school for himself and others!"
Outside of school, he enjoys fishing, hunting, driving his remote control cars, dirt biking and four-wheeling. He is the son of Darren Jensrud and Jackie Paul of Litchfield.