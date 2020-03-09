SCSU graduates several area students

Several local students were among the more than 700 who were graduated during fall semester commencement at St. Cloud State University.

The students, listed by hometown, included:

Atwater — Michael Larson, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering

Dassel — Anna Carlen, Bachelor of Science, Community Psychology, Cum Laude; Anika Moe, Bachelor of Science, Social Work, Summa Cum Laude; Abigale Pearson, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, Cum Laude; Kennedy Petit, Bachelor of Science, Biology:Biodiversity,Ecology & Evolution.

Eden Valley — Amanda Meierhofer, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education

Grove City — Zachery Lambertson, Bachelor of Science, Health and Physical Education, Magna Cum Laude

Kimball — Brad Ebden, Bachelor of Arts, Music

Litchfield — Elizabeth Lucas, Bachelor of Science, SPED: Academic & Behavioral Strategist, Summa Cum Laude; Rebecca Pease, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences

Watkins — Carrie Schreiner, Bachelor of Science, Community Health, Magna Cum Laude.

MSU-Mankato announces honors lists

The Academic High Honor and Honor lists for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato were announced and include several area students. Among 3,445 students, a total of 915 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2,530 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.

To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester. Following are area students who achieved either Honor or High Honor.

Atwater — Kiara Rosenquist, Honor List; Jenna Zaeska, Honor List

Cokato — Kenzie Melquist, Honor List; Megan Schultz, High Honor List; Morgan Wozniak, Honor List

Dassel — Tate Marschall, Honor List

Kimball — Madaline Gustafson, Honor List; Emily Utecht, Honor List

Litchfield — Joshua Green, Honor List; Kylee Jones, Honor List; Hannah Schacherer, Honor List; Claudia Treml, Honor List

Watkins — Ciera Cronen, High Honor List

Area students on Bemidji State dean’s list

Several area students earned Dean's List honors from Bemidji State Unviersity at the conclusion of the Fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 GPA during the semester. A total of 692 students earned Fall 2019 Dean's List honors from the university, and an additional 355 students earned President's List honors for earning perfect 4.0 GPAs.

Area students who made the grade included:

Dassel — Michaela Bullivant

Litchfield — Seth Renner, Amanda Smith

Lundin earns degree

Kayla Lundin of Dassel earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Bethel University in St. Paul. Lundin is the daughter of Karla and Daren Lundin.

Several area students have been named to the 2019 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced recently. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average. Area students who made the grade:

Cokato — John C Busche, Junior, Carlson School of Management; Ryan V Chvojicek, Senior, Carlson School of Management; Emma E Pringnitz, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Darwin — Riley M Kunkel, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering; Izabella Maher, Sophomore, College of Biological Sciences; Makayla J Maher, Junior, College of Biological Sciences

Dassel — Michael J Corcoran, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering; Gannon J Miller, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts

Watkins — Madeleine C Geislinger, Junior, College of Design; Jada L Jesberg, Junior, College of Liberal Arts; George Lemke, Junior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci; Mitchell A Utecht, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts.

