SCSU graduates several area students
Several local students were among the more than 700 who were graduated during fall semester commencement at St. Cloud State University.
The students, listed by hometown, included:
Atwater — Michael Larson, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering
Dassel — Anna Carlen, Bachelor of Science, Community Psychology, Cum Laude; Anika Moe, Bachelor of Science, Social Work, Summa Cum Laude; Abigale Pearson, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, Cum Laude; Kennedy Petit, Bachelor of Science, Biology:Biodiversity,Ecology & Evolution.
Eden Valley — Amanda Meierhofer, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education
Grove City — Zachery Lambertson, Bachelor of Science, Health and Physical Education, Magna Cum Laude
Kimball — Brad Ebden, Bachelor of Arts, Music
Litchfield — Elizabeth Lucas, Bachelor of Science, SPED: Academic & Behavioral Strategist, Summa Cum Laude; Rebecca Pease, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences
Watkins — Carrie Schreiner, Bachelor of Science, Community Health, Magna Cum Laude.
MSU-Mankato announces honors lists
The Academic High Honor and Honor lists for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato were announced and include several area students. Among 3,445 students, a total of 915 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2,530 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester. Following are area students who achieved either Honor or High Honor.
Atwater — Kiara Rosenquist, Honor List; Jenna Zaeska, Honor List
Cokato — Kenzie Melquist, Honor List; Megan Schultz, High Honor List; Morgan Wozniak, Honor List
Dassel — Tate Marschall, Honor List
Kimball — Madaline Gustafson, Honor List; Emily Utecht, Honor List
Litchfield — Joshua Green, Honor List; Kylee Jones, Honor List; Hannah Schacherer, Honor List; Claudia Treml, Honor List
Watkins — Ciera Cronen, High Honor List
Area students on Bemidji State dean’s list
Several area students earned Dean's List honors from Bemidji State Unviersity at the conclusion of the Fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 GPA during the semester. A total of 692 students earned Fall 2019 Dean's List honors from the university, and an additional 355 students earned President's List honors for earning perfect 4.0 GPAs.
Area students who made the grade included:
Dassel — Michaela Bullivant
Litchfield — Seth Renner, Amanda Smith
Lundin earns degree
Kayla Lundin of Dassel earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Bethel University in St. Paul. Lundin is the daughter of Karla and Daren Lundin.
Several area students have been named to the 2019 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced recently. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average. Area students who made the grade:
Cokato — John C Busche, Junior, Carlson School of Management; Ryan V Chvojicek, Senior, Carlson School of Management; Emma E Pringnitz, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Darwin — Riley M Kunkel, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering; Izabella Maher, Sophomore, College of Biological Sciences; Makayla J Maher, Junior, College of Biological Sciences
Dassel — Michael J Corcoran, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering; Gannon J Miller, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts
Watkins — Madeleine C Geislinger, Junior, College of Design; Jada L Jesberg, Junior, College of Liberal Arts; George Lemke, Junior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci; Mitchell A Utecht, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts.