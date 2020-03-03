Shelby Kuechle of Eden Valley was among three South Dakota State University dairy science students to receive prestigious 2020 National Dairy Herd Improvement Association scholarships.
Sanne de Bruijn, a senior dairy production and dairy manufacturing student from Vicksburg, Michigan; Calissa Lubben, a junior dairy production student from Edgerton, Minnesota; and Shelby Kuechle, a sophomore dairy production student from Eden Valley, Minnesota; are among only 14 recipients selected nationwide to be awarded the $1,000 scholarships.
Students were chosen based on scholastic achievements, leadership in school and community activities, and responses to DHIA- and career-related questions. To be eligible for a National DHIA scholarship, applicants must be a family member or employee of a herd on DHIA test, a family member of a DHIA employee, or an employee of a DHIA affiliate. The DHIA affiliate for the herd or affiliate employee must be a National DHIA member.
“Receiving this scholarship is a huge honor,” Kuechle said. “These companies are choosing to invest in the future of the agricultural industry and I just want to be a good investment for them. It motivates me to keep working hard.”
Kuechle has been involved in undergraduate research at SDSU, evaluating the effects of different feedstuffs on glucose levels of transition dairy cows. She is also a member of the Dairy Club and is currently serving as a South Dakota Dairy Ambassador through Midwest Dairy.
After completing her education at SDSU, Kuechle hopes to find a career working with the National Dairy FARM (Farmers Assuring Responsible Management) program.
National Dairy Herd Improvement Association, a trade association for the dairy records industry, serves the best interests of its members and the dairy industry by maintaining the integrity of dairy records and advancing dairy information systems.