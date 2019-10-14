Litchfield High School recently named its Students of the Week for Sept. 30-Oct. 4, choosing Lilly Rick and Aishah Kadow for the honor.
Rick, a senior, was nominated by math teacher Siri Damerow, who wrote that “Lilly does exceptional work in math class. She is very insightful and can see the big picture in class. She also is detail-oriented and does great work solving problems.”
Rick has been a member of LHS yearbook staff since she was a sophomore, and was chosen as co-editor of the yearbook this year. She has participated in band since middle school and is a member of the National Honor Society. In her spare time, she enjoys reading and drawing and sketching, in addition to spending time with friends and family.
The daughter of Larry and Jody Rick, she plans to attend a four-year university after graduation where she plans to major in pre-medical sciences. She hopes to become a medial scientist and conduct research.
Kadow is a sophomore and the daughter of Pamela Abud-Kadow and Ryan Kadow. She was nominated for Student of the Week by Anita Boesen.
“Aishah is a very studious person who takes great pride in her school work,” Boesen wrote. “She is a very kind person who loves to help her peers when they struggle with their work.”
Aishah enjoys watching soccer with her family and in her spare time she enjoys listening to music, drawing and reading. She also enjoys baking. At this time, she plans to continue her education after high school by attending college and eventually becoming a baker.