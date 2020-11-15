Freshmen Arielle Vickerman and Addie Lundin have been named Students of the Week for Nov. 16-20 at Litchfield High School.
Vickerman was nominated by business teacher Justin Wittrock for her “great participation in class and tremendous contributions to class discussions.” She comes to class prepared to work and “puts in extra effort to be sure that her assignments are complete and accurate,” Wittrock said. She also has a great attitude, he sadi.
Vickerman was a student council representative as a middle school student. Outside of school, she is interested in cosmetology, playing Call of Duty, longboarding, pranks, music, charity and volunteer work, and child care.
She is the daughter of David Vickerman and Tiffany Smith of Litchfield.
Lundin was nominated by David Ceasar in the music department, who said, “Addie has began playing the piccolo and working very hard to get a good sound along with playing (her) flute.” She has been taking individual lessons with other players to learn more about the instrument she’s playing, Ceasar said, adding that “she leads by example in a quiet tone and has the ability to help others with parts they don’t understand.”
Lundin participates in swimming and diving, basketball, softball, band and choir. Outside of school, she enjoys art and theater.
She is the daughter of Erin and Daryl Lundin of Litchfield.