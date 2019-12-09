Back in 1974, the first Ronald McDonald House opened, a comfortable place for families with sick children to rest, just steps away from a hospital. To this day, the Ronald McDonald House Charities continues their commitment to help families with sick children stay close to each other and the care and resources they need.
There are more than 365 Houses worldwide. Minnesota has four: near the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis; Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare, St. Paul; Children's Hospitals & Clinics of Minnesota, Minneapolis; and Children's Hospitals & Clinics of Minnesota, St. Paul.
The mission of the Ronald McDonald Homes is to provide a comfortable and caring home-away-from-home that supports keeping families together and reduces stress during a child’s serious illness.
Several families from the Litchfield area have used the Ronald McDonald Homes and the Litchfield FCCLA chapter will show its support by conducting a drive for pantry items.
The student organization will collaborate with four Litchfield High School sports teams in the coming weeks to collect items at home games. To build the excitement FCCLA members have challenged the teams to see who can bring in the most. Prizes will be given by the Litchfield McDonalds restaurant.
Hockey and basketball teams will collect items for the Ronald McDonald Homes Pantry during the following games:
- Dec. 12, girls hockey against Waconia;
- Dec. 17, boys hockey against Mound Westonka;
- Dec. 19, boys basketball against Rocori;
- Dec. 20, girls basketball against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.
Suggested items for donation to the Ronald McDonald House Pantry include: cash, gift cards, AA batteries, foaming hand soap, heavy duty 10-inch paper plates, 20 ounce paper bowls, hot to-go cups with lids, toilet paper, Ziploc bags, tall kitchen drawstring bags, hand sanitizer, liquid dishwasher soap, juice boxes, shelf-stable individual meals, fruit cups, beef/turkey sticks, Pop Tarts, individual-sized bags of nuts, microwave popcorn, soft fruit snacks, chewy granola bars.