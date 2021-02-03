The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Feb. 8-12:
Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins
Tuesday — Breakfast bar
Wednesday — Breakfast snack
Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick
Friday —Breakfast on the go
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, mixed vegetables, fruit & milk. Hybrid A- country fried steak, Hybrid B-Italian dunkers
Tuesday — Chicken alfredo w/pasta, veggies, bread stick, fruit & milk. Hybrid A- Chicken alfredo w/pasta. Hybrid B- Taco in a bag
Wednesday — Italian dunkers w/marinara sauce, veggies, fruit & milk. St. Phillips- pesto noodles w/marinara sauce. Hybrid A- Italian dunkers. Hybrid B-sandwich
Thursday — Taco in a bag w/shredded Romaine, cheese, salsa, fruit & milk. Hybrid A-Taco in a bag. Hybrid B- Country fried steak.
Friday —Sandwich bar vegetable, fruit & milk. St. Phillips- pulled pork sandwich. Hybrid A- sandwich. Hybrid B-Chicken alfredo w/pasta.