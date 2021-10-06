Following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Oct. 11-15
Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins
Tuesday — Breakfast bar
Wednesday — Breakfast snack
Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick
Friday —Breakfast on the go
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday — Beef bowl, noodles, vegetable, fruit and milk.
Tuesday — Omelet with toppings, French toast, sweet potato, fruit and milk. HS-Jimmy’s Pizza
Wednesday — Chicken sandwich with toppings, Sun Chips, apple crunch broccoli salad. MS-Jimmy’s Pizza
Thursday — Build a burrito with toppings. brown rice and quinoa, pinto beans, fruit and milk.
Friday — Cheeseburger, French fries, fruit and milk. MS/HS=Burger Friday.