Following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Oct. 11-15

Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins

Tuesday — Breakfast bar

Wednesday — Breakfast snack

Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick

Friday —Breakfast on the go

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — Beef bowl, noodles, vegetable, fruit and milk.

Tuesday — Omelet with toppings, French toast, sweet potato, fruit and milk. HS-Jimmy’s Pizza

Wednesday — Chicken sandwich with toppings, Sun Chips, apple crunch broccoli salad. MS-Jimmy’s Pizza

Thursday — Build a burrito with toppings. brown rice and quinoa, pinto beans, fruit and milk.

Friday — Cheeseburger, French fries, fruit and milk. MS/HS=Burger Friday.

