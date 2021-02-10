The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Feb. 15-19:

Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins

Tuesday — Breakfast bar

Wednesday — Breakfast snack

Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick

Friday —Breakfast on the go

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — No School

Tuesday — Mandarin orange chicken, rice vegetable, fruit & milk. Hybrid A- Mandarin orange chicken. Hybrid B- Pizza.

Wednesday — Pizza, vegetable, fruit & milk. St. Phillips- Cheese pizza. Hybrid A- Hot roast beef & cheddar. Hybrid B-Popcorn chicken.

Thursday — Popcorn chicken, Caesar salad, fruit & milk. Hybrid A-Pizza. Hybrid B- Popcorn chicken.

Friday — Fish sandwich, yuca fries w/cheese sauce, fruit & milk. Secondary- fish or beef sandwich. Hybrid A- Popcorn chicken. Hybrid B- Hot roast beef & cheddar.

