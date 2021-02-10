The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Feb. 15-19:
Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins
Tuesday — Breakfast bar
Wednesday — Breakfast snack
Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick
Friday —Breakfast on the go
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday — No School
Tuesday — Mandarin orange chicken, rice vegetable, fruit & milk. Hybrid A- Mandarin orange chicken. Hybrid B- Pizza.
Wednesday — Pizza, vegetable, fruit & milk. St. Phillips- Cheese pizza. Hybrid A- Hot roast beef & cheddar. Hybrid B-Popcorn chicken.
Thursday — Popcorn chicken, Caesar salad, fruit & milk. Hybrid A-Pizza. Hybrid B- Popcorn chicken.
Friday — Fish sandwich, yuca fries w/cheese sauce, fruit & milk. Secondary- fish or beef sandwich. Hybrid A- Popcorn chicken. Hybrid B- Hot roast beef & cheddar.