The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Jan. 11-15:
Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins
Tuesday — Breakfast bar
Wednesday — Breakfast snack
Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick
Friday —Breakfast on the go
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday —Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, fruit & milk.
Tuesday — Chicken alfredo w/pasta, steamed broccoli, fruit & milk
Wednesday — Italian dunkers w/marinara sauce, fruit & milk
Thursday — Tacos w/shredded Romaine, cheese, salsa, fruit & milk
Friday —Mandarin orange chicken, egg roll, fruit & milk