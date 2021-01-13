The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Jan. 11-15:

Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins

Tuesday — Breakfast bar

Wednesday — Breakfast snack

Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick

Friday —Breakfast on the go

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday —Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, fruit & milk.

Tuesday — Chicken alfredo w/pasta, steamed broccoli, fruit & milk

Wednesday — Italian dunkers w/marinara sauce, fruit & milk

Thursday — Tacos w/shredded Romaine, cheese, salsa, fruit & milk

Friday —Mandarin orange chicken, egg roll, fruit & milk

Tags