The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Nov. 4-8
Lake Ripley Elementary, Wee/Dragon Kids Club, Head Start, LELP Breakfast
Monday —Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.
Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe or cereal, juice, milk.
Wednesday — Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.
Thursday — Hot breakfast café or cereal, juice, milk.
Friday — Breakfast breads or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, milk
LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breads.
Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe.
Wednesday — Cinni mini.
Thursday —Hot breakfast cafe.
Friday —Sweet roll & string cheese
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday — Kickin Chicken bowl, mashed potatoes w/gravy, seasoned corn, dinner roll. LMS/LHS Alt: Hamburger.
Tuesday — Grilled cheese, tomato soup, crackers, fresh greens salad. LMS/LHS Alt.: corn dog
Wednesday — Mini corn dogs, coleslaw, mac & cheese. LMS/LHS Alt: pizza.
Thursday — Tacos w/fixings, beans, brown rice. LMS/LHS: build a burrito (chicken, pork, beef, lettuce, cheese), cilantro lime rice. LMS/LHS Alt: riblet/bun.
Friday — Cheesy bread w/sauce, marinara sauce, roasted brussel sprouts. LMS/LHS: couscous. LMS/LHS Alt: chicken bites. Preschools & St. Philips: roasted brussel sprouts.