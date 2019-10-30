The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Nov. 4-8

Lake Ripley Elementary, Wee/Dragon Kids Club, Head Start, LELP Breakfast

Monday —Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.

Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe or cereal, juice, milk.

Wednesday — Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.

Thursday — Hot breakfast café or cereal, juice, milk.

Friday — Breakfast breads or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, milk

LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breads.

Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe.

Wednesday — Cinni mini.

Thursday —Hot breakfast cafe.

Friday —Sweet roll & string cheese

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — Kickin Chicken bowl, mashed potatoes w/gravy, seasoned corn, dinner roll. LMS/LHS Alt: Hamburger.

Tuesday — Grilled cheese, tomato soup, crackers, fresh greens salad. LMS/LHS Alt.: corn dog

Wednesday — Mini corn dogs, coleslaw, mac & cheese. LMS/LHS Alt: pizza.

Thursday — Tacos w/fixings, beans, brown rice. LMS/LHS: build a burrito (chicken, pork, beef, lettuce, cheese), cilantro lime rice. LMS/LHS Alt: riblet/bun.

Friday — Cheesy bread w/sauce, marinara sauce, roasted brussel sprouts. LMS/LHS: couscous. LMS/LHS Alt: chicken bites. Preschools & St. Philips: roasted brussel sprouts.

