The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Sept. 20-Sept. 24:

Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins

Tuesday — Breakfast bar

Wednesday — Breakfast snack

Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick

Friday —Breakfast on the go

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, fruit & milk.

Tuesday — Submarine sandwich w/toppings, pasta salad, fruit & milk.

Wednesday — Chicken nuggets, vegetable w/hummus, fruit & milk.

Thursday — Cheese manicotti, Caesar salad, garlic toast, fruit & milk.

Friday — Cheeseburger, French fries, fruit & milk. MS/HS=Burger Friday.

