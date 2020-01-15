The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Jan. 20-24

Lake Ripley Elementary, Wee/Dragon Kids Club, Head Start, LELP Breakfast

Monday — No School

Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe or cereal, juice, milk.

Wednesday — Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.

Thursday — Hot breakfast café or cereal, juice, milk.

Friday — Breakfast breads or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, milk

LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — No School

Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe.

Wednesday — Cinni mini.Thursday —Hot breakfast cafe.

Friday —Sweet roll & string cheese

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — No School

Tuesday — Taco in a bag, seasoned corn, spud bites.. LMS/LHS Alt.: corn dog

Wednesday — Hot ham & cheese, creamy wild rice soup, California blend vegetables.  LMS/LHS alt: pizza

Thursday — Tortellini w/red sauce, Caesar salad, bread stick. St. Philips: Pizza, steamed broccoli. LMS/LHS alt: riblet/bun

Friday — Gyro sandwich, veggies & dip. St. Philips: Quesadilla pizza LMS/LHS alt: chicken bits

Recommended for you