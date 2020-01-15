The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Jan. 20-24
Lake Ripley Elementary, Wee/Dragon Kids Club, Head Start, LELP Breakfast
Monday — No School
Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe or cereal, juice, milk.
Wednesday — Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.
Thursday — Hot breakfast café or cereal, juice, milk.
Friday — Breakfast breads or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, milk
LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — No School
Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe.
Wednesday — Cinni mini.Thursday —Hot breakfast cafe.
Friday —Sweet roll & string cheese
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday — No School
Tuesday — Taco in a bag, seasoned corn, spud bites.. LMS/LHS Alt.: corn dog
Wednesday — Hot ham & cheese, creamy wild rice soup, California blend vegetables. LMS/LHS alt: pizza
Thursday — Tortellini w/red sauce, Caesar salad, bread stick. St. Philips: Pizza, steamed broccoli. LMS/LHS alt: riblet/bun
Friday — Gyro sandwich, veggies & dip. St. Philips: Quesadilla pizza LMS/LHS alt: chicken bits