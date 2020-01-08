The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Jan. 13-17

Lake Ripley Elementary, Wee/Dragon Kids Club, Head Start, LELP Breakfast

Monday —Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.

Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe or cereal, juice, milk.

Wednesday — Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.

Thursday — Hot breakfast café or cereal, juice, milk.

Friday — Breakfast breads or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, milk

LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breads.

Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe.

Wednesday — Cinni mini.

Thursday —Hot breakfast cafe.

Friday —Sweet roll & string cheese

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — Korean style Chicken, Lo Mein noodles, stir fry vegetables. St. Philips: Sweet & sour chicken , rice, steamed carrots. LMS/LHS Alt: Hamburger.

Tuesday — Grilled cheese, tomato soup w/crakcers, steamed peas. LMS/LHS Alt.: corn dog

Wednesday — Mini corn dogs, sweet potato fries, winterslaw salad. LMS/LHS alt: pizza

Thursday —Build a burrito, pinto beans, Spanish rice. St. Philips: tacos, lettuce & cheese, fruit. LMS/LHS alt: riblet/bun

Friday — Roast chicken leg, potato emojis, fresh greens salad. LMS/LHS alt: chicken bits

