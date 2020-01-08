The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Jan. 13-17
Lake Ripley Elementary, Wee/Dragon Kids Club, Head Start, LELP Breakfast
Monday —Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.
Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe or cereal, juice, milk.
Wednesday — Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.
Thursday — Hot breakfast café or cereal, juice, milk.
Friday — Breakfast breads or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, milk
LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breads.
Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe.
Wednesday — Cinni mini.
Thursday —Hot breakfast cafe.
Friday —Sweet roll & string cheese
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday — Korean style Chicken, Lo Mein noodles, stir fry vegetables. St. Philips: Sweet & sour chicken , rice, steamed carrots. LMS/LHS Alt: Hamburger.
Tuesday — Grilled cheese, tomato soup w/crakcers, steamed peas. LMS/LHS Alt.: corn dog
Wednesday — Mini corn dogs, sweet potato fries, winterslaw salad. LMS/LHS alt: pizza
Thursday —Build a burrito, pinto beans, Spanish rice. St. Philips: tacos, lettuce & cheese, fruit. LMS/LHS alt: riblet/bun
Friday — Roast chicken leg, potato emojis, fresh greens salad. LMS/LHS alt: chicken bits