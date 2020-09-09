The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Sept. 14-18

Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffin

Tuesday — Breakfast bar.

Wednesday — Breakfast snack

Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick

Friday —Breakfast on the go

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, mixed vegetables, fruit & milk

Tuesday —Corn dog, southwestern salad, kettle chips, fruit & milk

Wednesday — Chicken sandwich, original or spicy, fresh veggies & dip, fruit & milk

Thursday — Quesadilla pizza shredded Romaine, black beans & salsa, fruit & milk

Friday — Pulled pork sandwich, calico beans, coleslaw, fruit & milk

