The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1:

Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins

Tuesday — Breakfast bar

Wednesday — Breakfast snack

Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick

Friday —Breakfast on the go

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — Chicken leg, harvest rice, vegetable, fruit & milk.

Tuesday — Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, potato chips, fruit & milk. 

Wednesday — Italian dunkers w/marinara, salad, fruit & milk. 

Thursday — Taco in a bag w/shredded Romain, cheese, black beans, fruit & milk. 

Friday -- Cheeseburger, French fries, fruit & milk. MS/HS=Burger Friday.

