The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Jan. 27-31

Lake Ripley Elementary, Wee/Dragon Kids Club, Head Start, LELP Breakfast

Monday —Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.

Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe or cereal, juice, milk.

Wednesday — Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.

Thursday — Hot breakfast café or cereal, juice, milk.

Friday — Breakfast breads or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, milk

LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breads.

Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe.

Wednesday — Cinni mini.

Thursday —Hot breakfast cafe.

Friday —Sweet roll & string cheese

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — Pork tenderloin sandwich, Yuca fries, coleslaw. LMS/LHS Alt: Hamburger.

Tuesday — Chicken tenders, mac & cheese, steamed green beans. LMS/LHS Alt.: corn dog

Wednesday —Build a burger, french fries, sweet peppers. St. Philips: cheeseburger LMS/LHS alt: pizza

Thursday —Turkey commercial, mashed potatoes, steamed edamame. LMS/LHS alt: riblet/bun

Friday — Cheesy bread w/sauce, marinara sauce, Caesar salad, turkey noodle soup. LMS/LHS alt: chicken bites

