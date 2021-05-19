The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of May 24-28:

Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins

Tuesday — Breakfast bar

Wednesday — Breakfast snack

Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick

Friday —Breakfast on the go

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday —Asian chicken w/a kick, rice, vegetables, fruit & milk. Lake Ripley: Chicken/gravy, Mashed potatoes

Tuesday — Cheeseburger, vegetable, fruit & milk. LMS: Chicken tenders, salad

Wednesday — School pizza, vegetable, fruit & milk. LMS/LHS: Jimmy’s Pizza

Thursday — Chicken tenders, salad, fruit & milk. LMS: Cheeseburger, vegetable

Friday — Chef’s Choice

Tags