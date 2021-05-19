The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of May 24-28:
Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins
Tuesday — Breakfast bar
Wednesday — Breakfast snack
Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick
Friday —Breakfast on the go
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday —Asian chicken w/a kick, rice, vegetables, fruit & milk. Lake Ripley: Chicken/gravy, Mashed potatoes
Tuesday — Cheeseburger, vegetable, fruit & milk. LMS: Chicken tenders, salad
Wednesday — School pizza, vegetable, fruit & milk. LMS/LHS: Jimmy’s Pizza
Thursday — Chicken tenders, salad, fruit & milk. LMS: Cheeseburger, vegetable
Friday — Chef’s Choice