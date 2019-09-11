The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Sept. 16-20

Lake Ripley Elementary, Wee/Dragon Kids Club, Head Start, LELP Breakfast

Monday —Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.

Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe or cereal, juice, milk.

Wednesday — Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.

Thursday — Hot breakfast café or cereal, juice, milk.

Friday — Breakfast breads or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, milk

LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breads.

Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe.

Wednesday — Cinni mini.

Thursday — Frudal bar or bagel-cinnamon/strawberry.

Friday — Raised donut or muffin

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday —Scrambled eggs & cheese, French toast, sweet potato fries. LMS/LHS sausage links Alt:Hamburger.

Tuesday — BBQ pork on bun, Southwester salad, sun chips. LMS/LHS Alt.: corn dog

Wednesday — Pizza, fresh greens salad.Preschool: meatball sub sandwich, buttered noodles. LMS/LHS- meatball sub sandwich Alt: riblet/bun.

Thursday — Chicken patty, sour cream & chive fries. LMS/LHS Alt: chicken bites.

Friday — Homemade chili, crackers, twisted cheese bread stick. LMS/LHS submarine sandwich, Alt: Pizza

