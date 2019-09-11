The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Sept. 16-20
Lake Ripley Elementary, Wee/Dragon Kids Club, Head Start, LELP Breakfast
Monday —Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.
Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe or cereal, juice, milk.
Wednesday — Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.
Thursday — Hot breakfast café or cereal, juice, milk.
Friday — Breakfast breads or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, milk
LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breads.
Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe.
Wednesday — Cinni mini.
Thursday — Frudal bar or bagel-cinnamon/strawberry.
Friday — Raised donut or muffin
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday —Scrambled eggs & cheese, French toast, sweet potato fries. LMS/LHS sausage links Alt:Hamburger.
Tuesday — BBQ pork on bun, Southwester salad, sun chips. LMS/LHS Alt.: corn dog
Wednesday — Pizza, fresh greens salad.Preschool: meatball sub sandwich, buttered noodles. LMS/LHS- meatball sub sandwich Alt: riblet/bun.
Thursday — Chicken patty, sour cream & chive fries. LMS/LHS Alt: chicken bites.
Friday — Homemade chili, crackers, twisted cheese bread stick. LMS/LHS submarine sandwich, Alt: Pizza