The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Jan. 25-30:
Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins
Tuesday — Breakfast bar
Wednesday — Breakfast snack
Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick
Friday —Breakfast on the go
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday —Chicken and gravy, mashed potatoes, bread, fruit & milk.
Tuesday — Meatball sub, vegetable, fruit & milk
Wednesday —Pulled pork wrap, vegetable, fruit & milk
Thursday — Popcorn chicken, Caesar salad, fruit & milk
Friday — Grilled cheese, chili, fruit & milk