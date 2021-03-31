The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of April 5-9:

Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins

Tuesday — Breakfast bar

Wednesday — Breakfast snack

Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick

Friday —Breakfast on the go

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday —Kickin’ chicken bowl, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, fruit & milk.

Tuesday — Pulled pork sandwich, vegetable, fruit & milk.

Wednesday —Pizza, vegetable, fruit & milk.

Thursday — Taco in a bag w/shredded Romain, cheese, black beans, fruit & milk.

Friday — Build a burger, yuca fries, fruit & milk. Elementary: Cheeseburger

