The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Nov. 11-15
Lake Ripley Elementary, Wee/Dragon Kids Club, Head Start, LELP Breakfast
Monday —Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.
Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe or cereal, juice, milk.
Wednesday — Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.
Thursday — Hot breakfast café or cereal, juice, milk.
Friday — Breakfast breads or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, milk
LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breads.
Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe.
Wednesday — Cinni mini.
Thursday —Hot breakfast cafe.
Friday —Sweet roll & string cheese
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes w/gravy, carrots, dinner roll. LMS/LHS Alt: Hamburger.
Tuesday — Chicken tenders, twisted cheese bread stick, steamed edamame. LMS/LHS Alt.: corn dog
Wednesday — Cheeseburger, lettuce, onion, pickles, sweet potato fries, veggies w/dip. LMS/LHS: Dragon burger. LMS/LHS Alt: pizza.
Thursday — Tortellini w/red sauce, Caesar salad, bread stick. LMS/LHS: pasta bar. LMS/LHS Alt: riblet/bun.
Friday — French toast sticks, sausage links, hash browns. St. Philips & LMS/LHS: omelette bar. LMS/LHS Alt: chicken bites.