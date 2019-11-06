The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Nov. 11-15

Lake Ripley Elementary, Wee/Dragon Kids Club, Head Start, LELP Breakfast

Monday —Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.

Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe or cereal, juice, milk.

Wednesday — Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.

Thursday — Hot breakfast café or cereal, juice, milk.

Friday — Breakfast breads or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, milk

LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breads.

Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe.

Wednesday — Cinni mini.

Thursday —Hot breakfast cafe.

Friday —Sweet roll & string cheese

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes w/gravy, carrots, dinner roll. LMS/LHS Alt: Hamburger.

Tuesday — Chicken tenders, twisted cheese bread stick, steamed edamame. LMS/LHS Alt.: corn dog

Wednesday — Cheeseburger, lettuce, onion, pickles, sweet potato fries, veggies w/dip. LMS/LHS: Dragon burger. LMS/LHS Alt: pizza.

Thursday — Tortellini w/red sauce, Caesar salad, bread stick. LMS/LHS: pasta bar. LMS/LHS Alt: riblet/bun.

Friday — French toast sticks, sausage links, hash browns. St. Philips & LMS/LHS: omelette bar. LMS/LHS Alt: chicken bites.

