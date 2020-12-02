The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Nov. Dec. 7-11:
Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffin
Tuesday — Breakfast bar.
Wednesday — Breakfast snack
Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick
Friday —Breakfast on the go
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday — Chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, bread stick, fruit & milk
Tuesday — Hot ham & cheese, vegetable, fruit & milk
Wednesday — Pizza, vegetable, fruit & milk
Thursday — Taco in a bag w/shredded Romaine, cheese, salsa & corn, fruit & milk.
Friday —Popcorn chicken, Caesar salad, fruit & milk.