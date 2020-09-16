The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Sept. 21-25
Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffin
Tuesday — Breakfast bar.
Wednesday — Breakfast snack
Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick
Friday —Breakfast on the go
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday — Submarine sandwich, mini sweet peppers, Sun chips, fruit & milk
Tuesday —Hot dog, baked beans, fresh cucumbers, fruit & milk
Wednesday — Pizza, Cesar salad, fruit & milk
Thursday — Chicken Alfredo w/pasta, California blend vegetables, bredstick, fruit & milk
Friday — Hot ham & cheese on bun, steamed peas, fruit & milk