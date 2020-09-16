The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Sept. 21-25

Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffin

Tuesday — Breakfast bar.

Wednesday — Breakfast snack

Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick

Friday —Breakfast on the go

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — Submarine sandwich, mini sweet peppers, Sun chips, fruit & milk

Tuesday —Hot dog, baked beans, fresh cucumbers, fruit & milk

Wednesday — Pizza, Cesar salad, fruit & milk

Thursday — Chicken Alfredo w/pasta, California blend vegetables, bredstick, fruit & milk

Friday — Hot ham & cheese on bun, steamed peas, fruit & milk

