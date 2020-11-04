The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Nov. 9-13:
Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffin
Tuesday — Breakfast bar.
Wednesday — Breakfast snack
Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick
Friday —Breakfast on the go
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday — Chicken and gravy w/mashed potatoes, breadstick, fruit & milk
Tuesday —Taco in a bag w/shredded Romain, cheese, corn, salsa & sour cream, fruit & milk
Wednesday — Hot ham & cheese on bun, vegetable, fruit & milk
Thursday — Popcorn chicken, Caesar salad, fruit & milk.
Friday — Meatball sub sandwiche, vegetable, fruit & milk.