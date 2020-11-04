The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Nov. 9-13:

Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffin

Tuesday — Breakfast bar.

Wednesday — Breakfast snack

Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick

Friday —Breakfast on the go

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — Chicken and gravy w/mashed potatoes, breadstick, fruit & milk

Tuesday —Taco in a bag w/shredded Romain, cheese, corn, salsa & sour cream, fruit & milk

Wednesday — Hot ham & cheese on bun, vegetable, fruit & milk

Thursday — Popcorn chicken, Caesar salad, fruit & milk.

Friday — Meatball sub sandwiche, vegetable, fruit & milk.

