The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Nov. Dec. 14-18:

Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffin

Tuesday — Breakfast bar.

Wednesday — Breakfast snack

Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick

Friday —Breakfast on the go

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — Mandarin orange chicken, lo mein noodles, vegetable, fruit & milk

Tuesday — "Gone to the Dogs", winter slaw,  fruit & milk

Wednesday — Italian dunkers w/marinara sauce, broccoli, fruit & milk

Thursday —  Beef & cheddar on bun, cheesy potatoes, dessert, fruit & milk.

Friday —Gyro, vegetable, fruit & milk.