The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Nov. 22-26:
Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins
Tuesday — Breakfast bar
Wednesday — Breakfast snack
Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick
Friday —Breakfast on the go
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, fruit & milk. MS/HS alt: hot dog
Tuesday — Cheese burger, baked beans, fruit & milk. MS/HS alt: hot beef & cheese
Wednesday —Italian dunkers w/marinara, broccoli, fruit & milk. MS/HS alt: riblet sandwich
Thursday — No School
Friday — No School