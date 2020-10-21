The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Oct. 26-30:

Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffin

Tuesday — Breakfast bar.

Wednesday — Breakfast snack

Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick

Friday —Breakfast on the go

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, fruit & milk

Tuesday —Mini corn dogs, southwestern salad, fruit & milk

Wednesday — Chicken sandwich (original or spicy), vegetable, fruit & milk

Thursday — Italian spaghetti, garlic toast, vegetable, fruit & milk.

Friday — Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, kettle chips, fruit & milk.

