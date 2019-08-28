The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Sept. 3-6

Lake Ripley Elementary, Wee/Dragon Kids Club, Head Start, LELP Breakfast

Monday —No School.

Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe or cereal, juice, milk.

Wednesday — Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.

Thursday — Hot breakfast café or cereal, juice, milk.

Friday — Breakfast breads or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, milk

LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breads.

Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe.

Wednesday — Cinni mini.

Thursday — Frudal bar or bagel-cinnamon/strawberry.

Friday — Raised donut or muffin

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday —NO SCHOOL

Tuesday — Taco in a bag, seasoned corn- LMS/LHS Alt.: corn dog

Wednesday — Cheese bread, marinara sauce, Ceasar salad- LMS/LHS- couscous Alt: riblet/bun.

Thursday — Cool Lemon chicken, steamed brown rice, steamed peas & Carrots- LMS/LHS- Lo Mein bar, stir fry vegetables, egg roll Alt: chicken bites.

Friday — Mini corn dogs, baked beans, sugar snap peas. LMS/LHS Alt: Pizza

