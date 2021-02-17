The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Feb. 22-26:
Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins
Tuesday — Breakfast bar
Wednesday — Breakfast snack
Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick
Friday —Breakfast on the go
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday — Chicken and gravy, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, fruit & milk. Hybrid A- Chicken and gravy. Hybrid B- Meatball sub.
Tuesday — Meatball sub, vegetable, fruit & milk. Hybrid A-Grilled cheese & chili. Hybrid B- Pulled pork wrap.
Wednesday — Pulled pork wrap, vegetable, fruit & milk. Hybrid A- Meatball sub. Hybrid B-Chicken sandwich.
Thursday — Chicken sandwich, vegetable, fruit & milk. Hybrid A-Pulled pork wrap. Hybrid B- Chicken and gravy.
Friday — Grilled cheese & tomato soup, vegetable, fruit & milk. Secondary- Chili. Hybrid A- Chicken sandwich. Hybrid B- Grilled cheese & chili.