The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Oct. 14 -18

Lake Ripley Elementary, Wee/Dragon Kids Club, Head Start, LELP Breakfast

Monday — Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.

Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe or cereal, juice, milk.

Wednesday — Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.

Thursday — Hot breakfast café or cereal, juice, milk.

Friday — Breakfast breads or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, milk

LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go Breakfast

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breads.

Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe.

Wednesday — Cinni mini.

Thursday —Hot breakfast cafe.

Friday —Sweet roll & string cheese

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — Chicken alfredo w/pasta, steamed broccoli, breadstick. LMS/LHS Alt:Hamburger.

Tuesday — Taco in a bag, salsa, seasoned corn. LMS/LHS Alt.: corn dog

Wednesday — Mini corn dogs, baked beans, sugar snap peas. LMS/LHS Alt: pizza.

Thursday — NO SCHOOL MEA

Friday — NO SCHOOL MEA

