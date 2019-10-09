The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Oct. 14 -18
Lake Ripley Elementary, Wee/Dragon Kids Club, Head Start, LELP Breakfast
Monday — Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.
Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe or cereal, juice, milk.
Wednesday — Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.
Thursday — Hot breakfast café or cereal, juice, milk.
Friday — Breakfast breads or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, milk
LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go Breakfast
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breads.
Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe.
Wednesday — Cinni mini.
Thursday —Hot breakfast cafe.
Friday —Sweet roll & string cheese
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday — Chicken alfredo w/pasta, steamed broccoli, breadstick. LMS/LHS Alt:Hamburger.
Tuesday — Taco in a bag, salsa, seasoned corn. LMS/LHS Alt.: corn dog
Wednesday — Mini corn dogs, baked beans, sugar snap peas. LMS/LHS Alt: pizza.
Thursday — NO SCHOOL MEA
Friday — NO SCHOOL MEA